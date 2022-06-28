Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson banned 4 years for steroid use

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson has been banned for four years after an anti-doping tribunal judged he intentionally used an anabolic steroid. Wilson’s case flared at the Tokyo Olympics last July. Court of Arbitration for Sport judges reinstated Wilson’s provisional suspension days before he was due to compete in the men’s 100 and 200 meters. Wilson was the 200 bronze medalist at the 2018 European Championships. He tested positive for the steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition sample taken in March 2021. Wilson initially blamed contaminated meat he ate in Las Vegas.