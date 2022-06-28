Vatican runner to compete in half marathon at Med Games

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The daughter of a Vatican employee will represent “the pope’s team” by competing in the half marathon at the Mediterranean Games in Algeria on Friday. It will mark the biggest event yet for Vatican Athletics representing the Holy See’s longstanding promotion of sport as an instrument of dialogue, peace and solidarity. The 27-year-old runner Sara Carnicelli was third fastest in the 5,000 meters this month at the small states of Europe championships while competing under a special status. More than 3,000 athletes representing 27 nations are competing in the Mediterranean Games.