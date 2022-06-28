Yastrzemski’s bat, glove help Giants hold off Tigers 4-3

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run single and made a beautiful catch in the outfield on Miguel Cabrera’s sharp liner, and the San Francisco Giants held off the Detroit Tigers 4-3. Giants lefty Carlos Rodón allowed one run and seven hits in six innings without a walk. Rodón has permitted just two runs over his last 27 innings. Yastrzemski’s leaping catch on the run in right field in the eighth robbed Cabrera of a likely extra-base hit, helping the Giants improve to 7-2 this season in interleague play.