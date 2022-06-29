6 months’ home confinement for ex-USC coach in college scam

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California soccer coach who took bribes in exchange for helping unqualified kids into the school has been sentenced to six months in home confinement. Prosecutors had not been seeking home detention or prison time for Ali Khosroshahin in his sentencing Wednesday. They cited his quick acceptance of responsibility and help in prosecuting others in the massive Operation Varsity Blues case. Khosroshahin was the head women’s soccer coach from 2007 to 2013. He appeared to fight back tears as he apologized to USC, his former athletes, his family, and deserving students who missed out on an admissions spot.