AP source: Timberwolves, Prince reach 2-year, $16M extension

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back reserve forward Taurean Prince. He became a vital part of the second unit in his first season with the club. Prince and the Timberwolves have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the extension. Prince was acquired last summer from Cleveland in a trade for point guard Ricky Rubio. He shot a career-best 45.4% from the floor in his sixth NBA season.