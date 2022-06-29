Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Arango, Musovski, Opoku score in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Dallas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. Arango’s goal put LAFC ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th. Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 38th. Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas. LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.

Associated Press

