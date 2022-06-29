Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The Big 12 is going with an unconventional hire for commissioner in Roc Nation executive Brett Yormark. He is taking over for Bob Bowlsby, who came to the league a decade ago after stints as a college athletic director. Yormark’s background isn’t in college sports. His work in marketing and brand management could play an interesting role. The Big 12 faces challenges in revenue with the impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The college game also is adjusting to athletes cashing in on name, image and likeness.