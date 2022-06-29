Clevinger 1-hit ball for 6 innings, Padres beat Diamondbacks

By JACK SOMMERS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading the San Diego Padres over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. Jake Cronenworth broke out of a 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once. Clevinger struck out six and walked one. Nick Martinez threw three in relief to complete the shutout. He gave up two hits and got his second save. Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits in five innings.