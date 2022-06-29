Done deal: Celtics’ Hardy takes over as Jazz’s new coach

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

As the Utah Jazz spent time talking to candidates to become their next coach, Will Hardy quickly rose to the top of their list. And that’s where he stayed. Hardy was announced as the new coach of the Jazz a day after the sides came to an agreement in principle. He’ll be a head coach in the NBA for the first time and at 34 is currently the league’s youngest coach. Hardy goes to Utah after spending this past season as an assistant in Boston, helping the Celtics make the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs.