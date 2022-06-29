From the court to the stage: Stephen Curry to host ESPYs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, Stephen Curry will host The ESPYS honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports. The show airs July 20 from Los Angeles live on ABC. Curry is nominated for three awards, including best male athlete. The ESPYS will honor former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award; retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service; and Hall of Fame college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.