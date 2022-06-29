Greinke sharp in 500th career start, Royals beat Rangers 2-1

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Greinke allowed just one run on four hits, helping the Kansas City Royals avoid a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers 2-1. Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games. Greinke (2-4) made his 500th career start, becoming the 48th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to do so and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. He went six innings, striking out three and walking one. Scott Barlow picked up his 10th save in 12 chances with a perfect ninth inning. Texas’ Dane Dunning suffered his first loss when allowing fewer than three runs this season. He gave up six hits in six innings, walking three and striking out three.