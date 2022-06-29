Haase’s two-run HR allows Tigers to hold off Giants 3-2

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2. It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and his second in the last three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series. Rony García won his third consecutive start for Detroit. Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 17 opportunities. Evan Longoria had a first-inning home run for the Giants. San Francisco starter Alex Wood fanned six in 5 2/3 innings but took the loss.