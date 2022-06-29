Italian veteran Chiellini excited to join young LAFC roster

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgio Chiellini is hoping that Los Angeles FC’s young roster can help him at least partially rediscover the fountain of youth. In return, the veteran Italian defender looks to help the club capture its first Major League Soccer championship. LAFC went into Wednesday night’s match against FC Dallas with the league’s best record at 10-3-3. LAFC won the Supporters Shield as the league’s top team in the regular-season in 2019, but has not had postseason success. It missed the playoffs for the first time last year. Chiellini had been at Juventus since 2005, capturing nine Serie A and five Coppa Italia titles. He also played his final match June 1 for Italy’s national team.