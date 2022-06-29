Joshua ‘desperate’ to become world heavyweight champ again

LONDON (AP) — Boxer Anthony Joshua says he is “desperate” to become world heavyweight champion again when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in August. Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he took from Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September. Joshua was outclassed by his Ukrainian rival who defied disadvantages in height, reach and weight to win by unanimous decision. Usyk has won all 19 of his professional contests. The former undisputed world cruiserweight champion wore a blue-and-yellow T-shirt at a news conference on Wednesday with the message ‘Colors of Freedom’ in reference to his native Ukraine.