Judge, Stanton homer to bail out Taillon, Yanks top A’s 5-3

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the New York Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory, bailing out Jameson Taillon in a 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930. Taillon fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin.