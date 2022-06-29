LA Kings get Kevin Fiala in trade with Minnesota Wild

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired high-scoring forward Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for their first-round pick in the upcoming draft and prospect Brock Faber. The Kings are expected to sign the Swiss restricted free agent to a long-term contract extension. Fiala became one of the most attractive potential acquisitions in the NHL last season by putting up career highs of 33 goals and 52 assists for the Wild. He seems to be a perfect fit for the Kings, who ended their three year playoff drought last spring despite scoring fewer goals than every postseason team except Dallas.