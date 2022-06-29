Lakers pick up options on Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers exercised their team options for next season on Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel. Johnson started 27 of his 48 games last season for the Lakers, who signed the Orange County native as a free agent on Christmas Eve. Johnson emerged as a solid rotation defender and capable winger for the disappointing Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Johnson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in 2015. Gabriel started five of his 19 games with the Lakers after signing as a free agent March 1. He averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.