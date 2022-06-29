LEADING OFF: Yankees-Astros play 1-game series in Houston

By The Associated Press

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will meet Thursday in a one-game series between AL division leaders at Minute Maid Park. It’s a makeup of a matchup postponed by the lockout. Both teams were on New York-to-Houston flights after wins Wednesday afternoon in the Big Apple. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered at Yankee Stadium in a 5-3 victory over Oakland; Justin Verlander and the Astros beat the NL East-leading Mets 2-0 at Citi Field. Luis Garcia, who beat the Yankees in his last outing, starts for Houston against Luis Severino. The clubs split a four-game series in the Bronx last weekend.