NBA Finals viewership up 24 percent over 2021

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says the NBA Finals series between two stories franchises reached 24% more viewers than the 2021 Finals. Nearly 14 million people watched the Golden State Warriors clinch its fourth championship since 2015 with a Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics, the franchise with the most NBA titles overall. The series as a whole averaged 12.3 million viewers, beating the 9.91 million who watched 2021’s Milwaukee-Phoenix series. The first game of hockey’s Stanley Cup Finals between Colorado and Tampa Bay was seen by 4.2 million people. All of these sports events were seen on ABC, leading the network to an easy win in the weekly ratings.