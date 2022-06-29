Playoff to decide Serie A title if 2 teams finish level

MILAN (AP) — Starting next season, the Italian league title will be decided by a playoff if the top two teams finish with the same number of points. The Italian soccer federation announced the rule change after getting approval from the Serie A clubs. Previously, the head-to-head record had been used as the first tiebreaker between teams finishing on the same number of points. There will be no extra time in the title-deciding playoff match and it will go straight to penalties if the game is drawn after 90 minutes. Head-to-head will still be used if teams are on the same number of points anywhere else in the table.