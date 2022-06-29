Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:03 PM

Raducanu says there’s no pressure despite Wimbledon exit

KTVZ

By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Emma Raducanu says she’s not feeling any pressure. Raducanu won the U.S. Open last year at the age of 18 but hasn’t gotten past the second round at the past three Grand Slam tournaments. She lost to Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The 19-year-old British player says “There’s no pressure … I’m still 19. Like, it’s a joke. I literally won a Slam.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content