Raducanu says there’s no pressure despite Wimbledon exit

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Emma Raducanu says she’s not feeling any pressure. Raducanu won the U.S. Open last year at the age of 18 but hasn’t gotten past the second round at the past three Grand Slam tournaments. She lost to Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The 19-year-old British player says “There’s no pressure … I’m still 19. Like, it’s a joke. I literally won a Slam.”