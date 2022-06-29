Red Sox beat Jays 6-5 in 10 to avoid three-game sweep

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5, avoiding a three-game sweep. Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had four hits as Boston won for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season. Both benches and both bullpens cleared after Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta hit Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on the left elbow in the third.