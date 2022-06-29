Reynolds 3 HRs, 6 RBIs as Pirates snap skid, beat Nationals

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Washington Nationals 8-7. Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Pittsburgh, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Pirates denied Washington its first three-game sweep since June 14-16 of last year against Pittsburgh. Yadiel Hernandez homered for the Nationals, who had won three in a row and six of eight.