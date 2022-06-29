Stolen Olympic gold medal found in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California. Olympian Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after she discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim. Detectives later arrested a suspect in the theft, but weren’t immediately able to locate the missing medal. On Monday, the owners of an Anaheim barbershop reported finding the gold medal inside a plastic bag discarded outside their business. They handed it over to police, who plan on returning it to Poulter.