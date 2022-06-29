Three early Harlem Globetrotter alums get Hall of Fame call

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (AP) — Harlem Globetrotters alums Inman Jackson, Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell and Albert “Runt” Pullins will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with the Class of 2022. The three were added by the Early African-American Pioneer Committee. It recognizes Black players, coaches and contributors from the “Black Fives” era, before the game was integrated in the 1950s. Jackson has been credited with bringing to the Globetrotters the comedic flair that transformed them from an ordinary barnstorming team into an entertainment icon. Among his contributions was the “Magic Circle,” in which the players show off their ball-handling skills. They will be inducted into the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine in September.