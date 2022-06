PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic went from No. 41 draft pick, to two-time MVP, and now the holder of the largest contract in NBA history. Jokic and the Denver Nuggets agreed Thursday to a $264 supermax extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor team announced the agreement.