Astros’ Tucker tries to steal home amid PitchCom malfunction

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device. With Yuli Gurriel at-bat and Tucker at third, a frustrated Severino took off his cap and held the PitchCom speaker to his ear, apparently unable to hear instructions from catcher Jose Trevino. Tucker saw Severino was distracted and tried to sneak home. Severino had the PitchCom earpiece in his right hand and had to quickly maneuver to get the baseball back in his throwing hand. He threw home while still holding his cap, and his throw narrowly beat Tucker and ended the inning.