Former NBA PG Rod Strickland hired as LIU basketball coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA point guard Rod Strickland is the new men’s basketball coach at Long Island University. Strickland has been hired to replace Derek Kellogg, who led the Sharks to a 16-14 record last season. He had been serving as the program director for the NBA G League Ignite, evaluating and mentoring top high school prospects to prepare them for a professional career. A New York native, Strickland played 17 years in the NBA after being picked by the Knicks in the first round of the 1988 draft. He led the league in assists in the 1997-98 season and is 13th on the career list in that category.