Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. out up to 6 months with hurt foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined up to six months after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Jackson had the procedure Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is coming off his best season yet. He played a career-high 78 games after being limited to 11 games in his third NBA season. Jackson signed a multi-year extension last October. Jackson was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team after leading the league in total blocks with a franchise-record 177 blocks.