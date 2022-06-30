Justin Turner hits 2 HRs, Dodgers beat Padres 3-1

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the opener of a four-game series between the NL West’s top teams. Turner’s two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers their first lead of the game, 3-1. The Dodgers have won 12 of 13 games against San Diego dating to Aug. 24, outscoring them 72-29 in that span. San Diego star Manny Machado struck out three times after doubling in the first. Padres starter Joe Musgrove struck out a season-high 10 batters.