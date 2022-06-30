Kvitova feels the nerves, but reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Petra Kvitova has plenty of experience on the grass courts of Wimbledon. But that doesn’t mean everything is easy for the two-time champion at the All England Club. She has spoken about being nervous when she comes to Wimbledon and she showed some of those nerves when she beat Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (5). Kvitova was leading 5-1 when Bogdan started to reel off game after game. Then Kvitova had a match point while serving at 5-4 but failed to convert that winning point and then the game itself. Kvitova says “somehow I made it.” Nick Kyrgios also advanced. He reached the third round for the sixth time in eight Wimbledon appearances.