One year into NIL era, fresh questions about its future

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

The first year of the NIL era in college sports evolved into almost everything the NCAA didn’t want when it gave the green light for athletes to cash in on their celebrity. What was envisioned as a way for college athletes to make some pocket money has turned into bidding wars for football and men’s basketball recruits and transfers. Industry experts say something must be done to keep college sports from going off the rails. Possibilities are athlete unionization and giving athletic departments more control over NIL.