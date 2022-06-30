Parade of champs: Avs live it up as they celebrate Cup title

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The parade through the streets of Denver to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup title offered a little bit of everything. That included dogs wearing Avalanche sweaters, Nathan MacKinnon jumping off the fire truck to shake hands with the swarm of fans and defenseman Bowen Byram being momentarily confused for a fan by security. It also included the crowd chanting “We Got The Cup,” and a shirtless Gabriel Landeskog hoisting the Cup they secured by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was the Avalanche’s first title in 21 years and third in the franchise’s history.