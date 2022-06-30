Pole vaulter Duplantis improves his own outdoor world record

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. Duplantis cleared the bar on Thursday with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 6.15. That was set in Rome in 2020 when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record. Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 which he set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year. The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion.