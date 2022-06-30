Surprised Fox tops leaderboard at Irish Open with 8-under 64

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — New Zealand’s Ryan Fox says he was surprised to find himself leading the Irish Open after the opening round despite his impressive form this season. Fox had eight birdies in a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet. The 56th-ranked Fox said a 64 did not look likely early in his round. He has a one-shot lead over Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Marcel Schneider. Fox was third in the BMW International on Sunday.