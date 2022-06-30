Union Berlin signs US forward Jordan Pefok from Young Boys

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed American forward Jordan Pefok to spearhead its fourth season in the Bundesliga and second in European soccer. Union says the 26-year-old Pefok is joining from Swiss team Young Boys. Pefok’s full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu. He was the Swiss league’s top scorer with 22 last season and will be expected to fill in for Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Union to join English team Nottingham Forest this month. Pefok made his debut for the United States last year and has one goal in nine international appearances.