US government distributes $92M for soccer corruption victims

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has distributed about $92 million in additional compensation from money forfeited by convicted officials and associated companies resulting from the government’s prosecution of corruption in soccer. The money is for compensation for losses sustained by FIFA, the Confederation of North and Central American amd Caribbean Football, the South American governing body CONMEBOL and various national soccer federations. The Justice Department last August recognized losses of more than $201 million in the cases, which began with indictments in 2015, and it announced $32.2 million payment to a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity.