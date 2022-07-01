AP source: Celtics get Pacers’ Brogdon, bolster backcourt

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Boston Celtics have improved their backcourt depth by trading for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Associated Press has confirmed that the Celtics are sending five backup forwards and a 2023 first-round pick to Indiana in exchange. Brogdon became available after Indiana acquired Tyrese Haliburton from Sacramento during a flurry of midseason trades. The Pacers also now have about $31 million in salary cap space.