Brock Boeser re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Restricted free-agent forward Brock Boeser re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, agreeing to three-year deal worth $6.65 million a season. The 25-year-old right wing from Burnsville, Minnesota, had 23 goals and 23 assists in 71 regular-season games last season. He has 121 goals and 135 assists in 324 career games with the Canucks. Boeser was selected 23rd overall in the 2015 draft, then played two seasons at North Dakota.