Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy who was fired after the team’s loss in the first round of the playoffs. It’s Montgomery’s first NHL head-coaching job since he was fired by the Dallas Stars in December 2019 for unprofessional conduct. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney says Montgomery has a winning history and showed he could connect with different types of players while also demanding his team play with structure.