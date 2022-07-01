European police raid Bahrain cycling team, seize evidence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police investigating suspected doping by the Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious have seized more than 450 capsules of unidentified substances at a house in Slovenia during raids across Europe. The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation says 14 properties in six countries had been searched and three people were interrogated. Bahrain team riders and staff had their homes raided and their hotel in Denmark was searched this week ahead of the three-week Tour starting Friday in Copenhagen. Eurojust says the investigation was opened in May and led by prosecutors in Marseille, France.