FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA will introduce new technology to improve offside calls at the World Cup in Qatar this year, using a limb-tracking camera system. It relies on multiple cameras track player movements and a sensor in the ball. Artifical intelligence processes the data to create 3D images analyzed by video assistant referees. FIFA wants the 3D images shown on stadium screens to help fans understand offside calls. It’s the third World Cup in a row that sees FIFA introduce new technology to help referees. Goal-line technology was ready for the 2014 tournament in Brazil after a notorious refereeing error in 2010. In 2018, video review to help referees judge game-changing incidents was rolled out in Russia.