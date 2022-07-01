Florida paying $1M to each of Billy Napier’s 3 coordinators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is paying each of coach Billy Napier’s three coordinators $1 million annually. Offense coordinator Rob Sale and co-defensive coordinators Sean Spencer and Patrick Toney will make seven-figure salaries. That’s according to contracts the Gators released to fulfill public records requests. Napier ended up spending $6.325 million of a $7.5 million pool for his 10 on-field assistants. Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke will make $750,000, bringing Napier’s staff total to a little more than $7 million.