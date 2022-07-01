Skip to Content
Former Chelsea assistant Gotti to coach Serie A’s Spezia

ROME (AP) — Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti has been appointed to coach Serie A club Spezia. Gotti was given a two-year contract. He steps in after Thiago Motta left by mutual agreement after helping Spezia avoid relegation last season. Gotti was an assistant under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-19. Spezia finished 16th last season. The American-owned Ligurian club was recently cleared to resume transfer market activity by sport’s highest court following an appeal against a FIFA ban.

