Lyon brings back midfielder Tolisso after Bayern stint ends

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lyon brought back France midfielder Corentin Tolisso back to the club from on a five-year contract. The 27-year-old France international was out of contract with Bayern Munich, the club he joined from Lyon for 41.5 million euros ($43.4 million) in 2017. He says “Lyon is my city, it’s where I grew up and where I feel good.” Tolisso won five Bundesliga titles to add to the Champions League and the Club World Cup in 2020. He scored 21 goals in 118 appearances and impressed at times with his wide range of perceptive passing and crisp tackling.