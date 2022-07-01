Marseille’s plans rocked as coach Jorge Sampaoli leaves club

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille’s preparations for next season were rocked Friday after coach Jorge Sampaoli left by mutual consent. Sampaoli was popular with the club’s very demanding fans and guided 1993 Champions League winner Marseille back into the competition, after the southern club finished second in the league to Paris Saint-Germain. The club said “Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli announce a mutual decision to end their collaboration” and praised Sampaoli for “putting into a place a style of play and a fighting spirit which corresponded to Marseille.” But the 62-year-old Argentine demanded a strong summer recruitment drive and reportedly was unhappy with a lack of signings.