Milan and 4 players fined for Inter insults at trophy parade

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and four of its players have been fined by the Italian soccer federation for their antics during the Serie A champion’s trophy parade. Milan has been fined 12,000 euros ($12,500) while Theo Hernández, Mike Maignan and Sandro Tonali have been fined 4,000 ($4,170) euros each. Rade Krunić has been given a 5,000 euro ($5,210) fine. Hernández and Krunić made “offensive, vulgar” chants about city rival Inter Milan and displayed an offensive banner against the Nerazzurri. Maignan was punished just for the banner. Tonali was fined for wearing a shirt that bore a “greatly offensive, vulgar” insult toward Inter.