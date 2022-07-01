NBA says take-foul penalty will change at summer leagues

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA has sent another strong indicator that the penalty for transition take fouls is about to change. Such fouls will result in a penalty of one free throw, plus retention of the ball, at all three summer leagues this season — first the two smaller ones in San Francisco and Salt Lake City that start this weekend, then the 30-team one in Las Vegas that opens next week. Changing the rule at the NBA level has been mulled for several years, with momentum moving toward finally making something happen in recent months. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Associated Press last month that he expects the oft-maligned foul to come with stiffer penalties next season.