Red Sox ace Sale nearing return from rib injury

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Sale will make at least one more minor league rehab start before the Boston Red Sox decide if their ace is ready to join their rotation after being sidelined all season because of a rib injury. Manager Alex Cora said Friday the seven-time All-Star is close to returning. Sale struck out seven over four innings for Double-A Portland on Thursday. Cora said his mechanics were sound in his third rehab outing and he felt “physically great.” The 33-year-old left-hander is scheduled to pitch for Triple-Worcester on Wednesday.