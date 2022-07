By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team is still in the middle of a search for a new general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly two decades on the job. Boughner coached the Sharks for the past 2 1/2 seasons after replacing Peter DeBoer in December 2019. Boughner had one year remaining on his contract.